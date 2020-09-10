US to Conduct Over 40 Flight Tests of Hypersonic Weapons in Next 4 Years - Pentagon

The United States is going to conduct over 40 flight tests of hypersonic weapons by 2024, Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The United States is going to conduct over 40 flight tests of hypersonic weapons by 2024, Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist said on Thursday.

"Over the next four years we will fly over 40 flight tests in order to develop and transition of family of hypersonic weapons to our war fighters," Norquist said during Defense news virtual conference.

Since the moment of withdrawal fromthe Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty last year, the US is making "rapid progress" in fielding ground-launch missiles, Norquist said. The United States has already conducted two initial flight tests of previously banned prototype conventional cruise and ballistic missiles, he added.

The INF Treaty between the US and Russia (initially the Soviet Union) was a hallmark of the detente diplomacy towards the end of the Cold War and guaranteed the nuclear safety of Europe. In 2019, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal despite repeated calls from Russia and the international community to renegotiate and appease.

Washington insists that China must join trilateral arms control treaties along with Russia, something Beijing has dismissed, noting that its arsenal and stockpiles are far smaller than US and Russian equivalents.