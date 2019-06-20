UrduPoint.com
US To Consider Additional Measures If More Facts Emerge In Khashoggi Case - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:41 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The United States is closely examining UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard's report into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and may consider additional measures against those responsible if additional facts come to light, a US Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The United States supports UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard's efforts to investigate extra-judicial, summary or arbitrary executions. Several State Department officials met with her, at her request, to discuss several matters, including Jamal Khashoggi's killing," the spokesperson said. "We are looking at the report that just came out closely...  The Saudi government should continue to ascertain all the facts and hold those responsible for the murder accountable. If additional facts come to light, we will consider further measures."

