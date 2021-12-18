US to Consider 'All Options' to Stop Iran From Getting Nuclear Weapon - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Biden administration will consider all options to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon should diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran fail, a senior US State Department official told reporters.

"I think President (Joe) Biden has made clear that he will make sure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon and that he considers diplomacy as the preferred and first option, but all other options will be considered if that doesn't succeed," the senior official said on Friday.