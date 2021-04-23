UrduPoint.com
US To Consider Magnitsky Sanctions Against Corrupt 'Northern Triangle' Officials - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Biden administration will consider using Global Magnitsky sanctions and revoking visas of officials in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Guatemala as part of efforts to curb the root cause of US-bound mass migration from Central America, US Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle countries Ricardo Zuniga said in a telephone briefing.

"Yes we are," Zuniga said on Thursday when asked if the Biden administration is considering sanctions against individuals involved in corruption. "It can also mean working through the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Justice to designate individuals who are involved in high levels of corruption.

We got the Global Magnitsky Act that we intend to make use of."

Zuniga said the Biden administration has a mandate from Congress to develop lists of officials who are involved in corruption and to propose action against them that can range from using State Department authorities to revoke visas of people involved in corruption and their family members.

The Biden administration is also looking at putting together an anti-corruption task force involving the Justice Department and other US agencies that would focus on helping prosecutors and judges fight corruption in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, Zuniga added.

More Stories From World

