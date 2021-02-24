UrduPoint.com
US To Consider Measures Targeting Ugandan Security Forces - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The United States will consider targeted options against Uganda's officials linked to abuses against opposition during the January election, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will consider a range of targeted options to hold accountable those members of the security forces responsible for these actions," Price said during press briefing.

Price accused Uganda's government of election irregularities and abuses against opposition and civil society members.

"We strongly urge independent, credible impartial and thorough investigation into these incidents," he said.

In January, Uganda conducted an election where President Yoweri Museveni was declared the nation's leader. Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, disputed the results as fraudulent. On Monday, he announced the withdrawal of his case from the country's highest court.

