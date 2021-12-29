UrduPoint.com

US To Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO On Diplomatic Engagements With Russia - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 11:15 PM

The United States will remain in close contact with Ukraine and the NATO allies on diplomatic engagements with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday

"Reiterated full US support for Ukraine in my call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy," Blinken said via Twitter. "We will continue to consult closely with Ukraine, NATO allies, and partners in our diplomatic efforts to deter further Russian aggression."

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said after the call between Blinken and Zelenskyy that they discussed a resolution to the Donbas conflict and upcoming US-Russia diplomatic contacts.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders," Price said. "The two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia."

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

