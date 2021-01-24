UrduPoint.com
US To Consult Israel On All Matters Of Regional Security - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) The United States will consult Israel on all matters of regional security and work with the Jewish state to advance the progress made by the previous administration, the US national security adviser said.

Jake Sullivan spoke by phone on Saturday with his Israeli opposite number, Meir Ben Shabbat, according to a White House press release.

Sullivan confirmed the United States will closely consult with Israel on all matters of regional security. He also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term," it read.

Sullivan reaffirmed President Joe Biden's commitment to Israel's security. The two talked about enhancing their partnership, including by building on the success of Israel's normalization deals with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

