US To Consult South Korea On Possible Nuclear Deployment On Korean Peninsula - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM

US to Consult South Korea On Possible Nuclear Deployment on Korean Peninsula - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The United States is committed to consulting the Republic of Korea about possible nuclear weapons deployments on the Korean Peninsula, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The United States commits to make every effort to consult with the ROK on any possible nuclear weapons employment on the Korean Peninsula, consistent with the U.

S. Nuclear Posture Review's declaratory policy, and the Alliance will maintain robust communication infrastructure to facilitate these consultations," said the declaration, which followed President Yoon's state visit to Washington DC.

