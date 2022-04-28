US to Continue Aiding Ukraine, But Another Matter if Action Taken Outside Borders- Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The United States is determined to get Ukraine the military assistance it needs to fight Russia, but it is another matter if Kiev takes action beyond the country's borders, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"We are determined to get them what they need... It's another matter as to whether the Ukrainians should take actions that go beyond their borders," Blinken told the US Senate Appropriations Subcommittee. "My own view is that it's vital that they do whatever is necessary to defend against Russian aggression."