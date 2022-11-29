UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Arms Shipments To Taiwan Despite Military Aid To Ukraine - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US to Continue Arms Shipments to Taiwan Despite Military Aid to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States will continue sending arms to Taiwan and takes its obligation to do so "very seriously," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday, in response to reports that the flow of weapons to Ukraine is exacerbating a $19 billion backlog of weapons bound for the island

"We take very seriously our responsibility to help provide Taiwan the self-defense capabilities that it needs.

That's in accordance with law and policy and that's not going to change," Kirby said during a press briefing. "The (US) President (Joe Biden) just signed out a month or so ago another billion Dollars of Taiwan arm sales, and, of course, we're going to continue to look at what the next iteration of that needs to look like and when that would occur."

Related Topics

Ukraine United States Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

54 minutes ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

55 minutes ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

1 hour ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

1 hour ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

1 hour ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.