US to Continue Arms Shipments to Taiwan Despite Military Aid to Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States will continue sending arms to Taiwan and takes its obligation to do so "very seriously," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday, in response to reports that the flow of weapons to Ukraine is exacerbating a $19 billion backlog of weapons bound for the island

"We take very seriously our responsibility to help provide Taiwan the self-defense capabilities that it needs.

That's in accordance with law and policy and that's not going to change," Kirby said during a press briefing. "The (US) President (Joe Biden) just signed out a month or so ago another billion Dollars of Taiwan arm sales, and, of course, we're going to continue to look at what the next iteration of that needs to look like and when that would occur."