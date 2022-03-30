UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Causing Russia Problems Even If Peace Deal Reached With Kiev - Ex-Official

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 04:00 AM

US to Continue Causing Russia Problems Even if Peace Deal Reached With Kiev - Ex-Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United States will continue to cause Moscow problems even if the Biden administration allows Ukraine to sign a peace deal with Russia, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik.

After three hours of deliberations in Istanbul on Tuesday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators emerged to report progress in the talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. According to officials on both sides, Kiev promised not to join NATO while Moscow agreed not to oppose Ukraine entering the EU, among other terms.

Kiev also proposed security guarantees for Ukraine with the UN Security Council members acting as guarantors - along with Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland, and Israel. In addition, the Russian delegation said a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible after the parties agree to a deal.

"It is unclear that Washington will allow its puppet Zelenskyy to sign the agreement, or keep it if it is signed," Roberts said.

"Washington will continue to cause problems for Russia."

Roberts said it is also unclear how Ukraine can be in the EU and remain neutral considering Austria, which is in a similar situation, agreed to impose sanctions on Russia.

Moscow, he added, must deal decisively with the Ukraine issue now and leave no room for its reappearance.

"Russia should sign no agreement unless it contains Ukraine's acceptance that Crimea and Donbas are not part of Ukraine," Roberts said.

The former US official also said Russia should consider if Ukraine can be trusted to keep this agreement when Kiev refused to abide the terms of the Minsk accords. Besides, he added, Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said many times it was a mistake to trust the West.

"There were guarantors of the Minsk agreement, and they did nothing," Roberts said. "So why repeat the mistake again?"

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Canada Germany Minsk Progress Vladimir Putin Istanbul Kiev Craig Austria Italy Poland United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

4 hours ago
 California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let Nati ..

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - L ..

4 hours ago
 US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Am ..

US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

4 hours ago
 Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Ru ..

Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

4 hours ago
 UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Heli ..

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter in Country's East

4 hours ago
 Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.