US to Continue Communicating to Russia Concerns over Navalny - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The United States will continue to convey to Russia at many levels its concerns related to the arrest of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

"He [US President Joe Biden] didn't hold back in conveying his concern about the treatment of Alexey Navalny and the treatment of protesters.

And that is certainly something that we will continue to communicate at many levels," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

On Saturday, multiple unauthorized protests took place in various regions of Russia instigated by supporters of Navalny. Both the Russian Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General's Office warned that those participating in such events would be held liable to prosecution. Moscow has condemned US statements about the rallies as interference in its sovereign affairs.