UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Continue Communicating To Russia Concerns Over Navalny - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

US to Continue Communicating to Russia Concerns over Navalny - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The United States will continue to convey to Russia at many levels its concerns related to the arrest of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

"He [US President Joe Biden] didn't hold back in conveying his concern about the treatment of Alexey Navalny and the treatment of protesters.

And that is certainly something that we will continue to communicate at many levels," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

On Saturday, multiple unauthorized protests took place in various regions of Russia instigated by supporters of Navalny. Both the Russian Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General's Office warned that those participating in such events would be held liable to prosecution. Moscow has condemned US statements about the rallies as interference in its sovereign affairs.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Moscow Russia White House United States Opposition

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

37 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

37 minutes ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

40 minutes ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

40 minutes ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.