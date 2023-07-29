Open Menu

US To Continue Contacts With Russia On Operations In Syrian Airspace - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The United States will continue to engage with Russia on operations in Syrian airspace, including in the context of the recent incidents with US drones, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

"We will continue to engage, using the established channels to convey our concern, and we will continue to engage senior leadership as appropriate. But again, we will continue to operate as we have always operated in the air spaces, and we will protect our interest and our resources," Austin told a press conference, following the Australia-US Ministerial Consultations.

On Wednesday, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said that an MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led coalition in Syria had come into dangerous proximity to Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft of the Russian airspace forces. Gurinov called the actions of the US-led coalition "extremely provocative," but noted that thanks to "high professionalism" of Russian pilots, a possible collision had been prevented. The similar incident occurred on Friday, Russian officials said.

