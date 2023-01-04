UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Coordinating With Guaido, Approach To Maduro Has Not Changed - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 01:10 AM

US to Continue Coordinating With Guaido, Approach to Maduro Has Not Changed - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The United States will continue coordinating efforts with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as an assembly member to support the country's people, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to coordinate with him as a member of the 2015 National Assembly and with other like-minded democratic actors in Venezuela to support the Venezuelan people and their aspirations for democracy, rule of law and prosperity," Price said at a press briefing. "Our approach to (Venezuelan President) Nicholas Maduro has not changed - he is illegitimate, we support the 2015 National Assembly."

In late December, the Venezuelan opposition supported the elimination of the self-proclaimed "interim government" that Guaido has led since 2019.

Maduro recently said his government is prepared to advance in the process of normalizing political and diplomatic relations with the United States

In January 2019, Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis when the former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected Maduro from power.

The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela, while Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Russia Turkey China Democracy Price United States Venezuela January December 2015 2019 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

57 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

57 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

57 minutes ago
 UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

1 hour ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

1 hour ago
 Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy ..

Atlantic Council to hold 7th annual Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.