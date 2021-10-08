US to Continue Deepening Ties With Taiwan - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The United States will continue to strengthen its relations with Taiwan amid rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and it contributes, we believe, to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the broader region as well," Price said.

"We'll continue to stand with our friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security and values, and we will continue to deepen our ties with a democratic Taiwan."