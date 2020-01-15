UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Continue Defense Exercises With Japan, South Korea = Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:20 AM

US to Continue Defense Exercises with Japan, South Korea = Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The United States will continue military exercises with Japan and South Korea given the trilateral alliance is vital to countering North Korea and China, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters.

"Another American priority is the complete denuclearization of North Korea. The relationship among the United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea remains vital to addressing this challenge," Esper said on Tuesday, speaking at the Pentagon along with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono. "We will continue trilateral defense exercises and information sharing to bolster regional security and achieve that objective.

"

He added that the United States sought to balance "constructive engagement" with China with the protection of American interests.

"We continue to counter China's destabilizing behavior in the region, especially in the South and East Chinese Seas, and we remain opposed to unilateral attempts to undermine Japan's administration of the Senkaku islands," Esper said.

The islands, which China calls the Diaoyu Islands and Japan refers to as the Senkaku Islands, have strategic importance for their location on shipping routes, fishing grounds, and oil and gas fields. Last June, both China and Japan deployed military vessels to patrol near the islands.

Related Topics

China Pentagon Oil Alliance Japan South Korea United States North Korea June Gas

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

2 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

3 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

3 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.