US to Continue Defense Exercises with Japan, South Korea = Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The United States will continue military exercises with Japan and South Korea given the trilateral alliance is vital to countering North Korea and China, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters.

"Another American priority is the complete denuclearization of North Korea. The relationship among the United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea remains vital to addressing this challenge," Esper said on Tuesday, speaking at the Pentagon along with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono. "We will continue trilateral defense exercises and information sharing to bolster regional security and achieve that objective.

"

He added that the United States sought to balance "constructive engagement" with China with the protection of American interests.

"We continue to counter China's destabilizing behavior in the region, especially in the South and East Chinese Seas, and we remain opposed to unilateral attempts to undermine Japan's administration of the Senkaku islands," Esper said.

The islands, which China calls the Diaoyu Islands and Japan refers to as the Senkaku Islands, have strategic importance for their location on shipping routes, fishing grounds, and oil and gas fields. Last June, both China and Japan deployed military vessels to patrol near the islands.