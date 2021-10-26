US to Continue Dialogue With Ankara to Address Disputes - State Dept. on Diplomatic Row

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The United States will continue engaging with Ankara to address any disagreements, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew the threat to expel the ambassadors of the US and nine other Western countries.

"We will continue to engage with Turkey as consistent with article 41 (of the Vienna Convention)," Price told a press briefing. "We will continue to engage in dialogue to address any disagreements. We believe the best way forward is through cooperation on issues of mutual interest and we know that we have many issues of mutual interest with Turkey.

"

The US ambassador for Turkey remains in the country, Price added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over the weekend that he ordered the foreign ministry to declare ambassadors of the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland personae non gratae for alleged meddling in Ankara's affairs after they published a statement in support of jailed Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, accused of playing a role in the 2013 protests and the 2016 coup.

On Monday, Erdogan said that the crisis had been resolved after the embassies issued statements about non-interference in Turkey's affairs.