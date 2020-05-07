UrduPoint.com
US To Continue Efforts To Denuclearize North Korea With 'Whoever's In Charge' - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

US to Continue Efforts to Denuclearize North Korea With 'Whoever's in Charge' - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The United States will continue its efforts to denuclearize North Korea regardless who is running the country, US Secretary of State Mile Pompeo said in an interview on Thursday.

"We have a mission set. We want to do everything we can to convince the North Koreans, whoever's in charge, that their nuclear program was not in their best interest, they would need to denuclearize," Pompeo told The Chris Stigall Show. "We'll need to be able to verify that that took place."

On Saturday, North Korean media published photos of Kim attending the country's May Day celebrations, seeming to refute widespread rumors about his death.

Prior to the event, the North Korean leader's last public appearance took place on April 12.

Pompeo said the Trump administration believes Kim is still alive.

"We watched what took place there, and all the while President was pretty clear: 'Mike, don't lose sight,'" the secretary said.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October 2019 talks in Sweden, saying that the United States had come empty-handed. The United States has claimed that good discussions did take place during the negotiations.

