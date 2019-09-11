US to Continue Hitting Taliban 'Harder Than Ever' After Peace Talks Stall - Trump

The United States will continue to carry out aggressive strikes against the Taliban after peace talks stalled on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said during remarks at a September 11 ceremony at the Pentagon on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The United States will continue to carry out aggressive strikes against the Taliban after peace talks stalled on Sunday , US President Donald Trump said during remarks at a September 11 ceremony at the Pentagon on Wednesday.

"We had peace talks scheduled a few days ago, I called them off when I learned that they [Taliban] had killed a great American soldier from Puerto Rico and 11 other innocent people," Trump said. "They thought they would use this attack to show strength, but actually what they showed is unrelenting weakness. The last four days we have hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before and that will continue."

Trump warned that any other terrorist organization that carries out an attack on US soil will be met with power that the United States has never used before.

However, Trump clarified that he was not talking about using nuclear weapons.

On Monday, Trump said that US peace talks with the Taliban were dead after the group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed a US service member in Kabul on September 5.

The two sides had for months been engaged in negotiations aimed at securing a peace deal that would lead to the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after an 18-year presence.

The US invaded Afghanistan on October 7, 2001 with the aim of dismantling the Al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) and denying it a base of operations in the country.

The 2001 invasion, dubbed Operation Enduring Freedom, came in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks, which saw Al Qaeda terrorists seize four passenger planes and crash two of them into the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon. The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

The initial US operation was later succeeded by Operation Freedom's Sentinel.