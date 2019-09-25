UrduPoint.com
US To Continue Imposing New Sanctions On Iran - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:42 PM

US to Continue Imposing New Sanctions on Iran - Pompeo

The United States will continue to impose new sanctions against Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday after the Treasury Department designated five Chinese nationals and six entities in China for alleged involvement in transporting Iranian petroleum

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The United States will continue to impose new sanctions against Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday after the Treasury Department designated five Chinese nationals and six entities in China for alleged involvement in transporting Iranian petroleum.

"Our sanctions will continue," Pompeo said in New York during at a summit organized by United Against Nuclear Iran.

