UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Continue Imposing Sanctions Against Russia Regarding Ukraine - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:23 PM

US to Continue Imposing Sanctions Against Russia Regarding Ukraine - State Department

The United States will continue imposing Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The United States will continue imposing Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"We will continue to impose sanctions on Russia until it commits to peace in the Donbas and ends its occupation of Crimea," Ortagus said.

Ortagus also said the United States will continue with its assistance for Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conducted a meeting in Kiev. Zelenskyy said that Washington proves to provide $700 million assistance for Kiev in 2020.

On Wednesday, US imposed sanctions against eight Russian officials, including the Prime Minister the Republic of Crimea Yuri Gotsanyuk and Legislative Assembly Chairman Vladimir Nemtsev.

The United States also designated the Moscow-based Grand Service Express company, which provides railroad transportation between mainland Russia and Crimea, and against the company's CEO Alexander Ganov.

In March 2014, Crimea held a referendum in which 97 percent of voters supported reunification with Russia. The United States and its Western allies do not recognize the legitimacy of the referendum, imposing numerous rounds of sanctions on Russia.

Russia has denied interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs and insisted that the Crimea referendum was carried out in accordance with international law.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Washington Company Vladimir Putin Kiev United States March 2020 Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

9 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

9 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

9 minutes ago

No one will be arrested for one-way track violatio ..

1 minute ago

School Holiday in Hong Kong Extended Until March 2 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.