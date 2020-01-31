US to Continue Imposing Sanctions Against Russia Regarding Ukraine - State Department

The United States will continue imposing Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The United States will continue imposing Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"We will continue to impose sanctions on Russia until it commits to peace in the Donbas and ends its occupation of Crimea," Ortagus said.

Ortagus also said the United States will continue with its assistance for Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conducted a meeting in Kiev. Zelenskyy said that Washington proves to provide $700 million assistance for Kiev in 2020.

On Wednesday, US imposed sanctions against eight Russian officials, including the Prime Minister the Republic of Crimea Yuri Gotsanyuk and Legislative Assembly Chairman Vladimir Nemtsev.

The United States also designated the Moscow-based Grand Service Express company, which provides railroad transportation between mainland Russia and Crimea, and against the company's CEO Alexander Ganov.

In March 2014, Crimea held a referendum in which 97 percent of voters supported reunification with Russia. The United States and its Western allies do not recognize the legitimacy of the referendum, imposing numerous rounds of sanctions on Russia.

Russia has denied interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs and insisted that the Crimea referendum was carried out in accordance with international law.