US to Continue Improving Defense, Strategic Relations With India Under Biden - Think Tank

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) India and the United States will continue improving strategic and defense relations under the Democrat administration of Joe Biden, while some unresolved trade issues are likely to persist, Robinder Sachdev, the president of New Delhi-based Imagindia Institute think tank, has told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Democratic candidate Biden was hailed by US media as the winner of the November 3 presidential election, but official results are yet to be declared and incumbent Donald Trump has disputed the result. Multiple heads of state have already congratulated him, including India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, who enjoyed a positive relationship with incumbent President Donald Trump.

"Biden presidency will continue to see the upswing in US-India relations. The trend-lines in defense and strategic relations will continue and the engagements will get wider and deeper. On matters of trade, some hiccups will continue - as were there during the Trump, and earlier Obama, administrations," Sachdev said, adding that the overall trade between the countries will increase.

According to the expert, New Delhi and Washington will strengthen their partnership in other areas such as climate change, migration and counter-terrorism.

"India will want US to work more against radicalized islam and terrorism - a global initiative, and will want US to continue pressure on Pakistan," Sachdev said.

The security cooperation will also continue via the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), which brings together the US, India, Japan and Australia for an informal strategic dialogue.

"The strengthening of framework of QUAD will continue, though could be calibrated, and the pace at which it was being pushed towards a military alliance will slow down.

All players, including US will see how China acts in next 3-6 months, or in the initial months after Biden assumes power," Sachdev said.

When it comes to China Biden will likely continue the course chartered by his predecessors, albeit in a more systematic manner, Sachdev added.

"The overall, bipartisan opinion in the US is quite unhappy with China. So Biden will continue to hold China to account for its expansionism and human rights. He will move systematically - as compared to Trump who was erratic at times, and also did not shy from using a heavy-handed approach," he explained.

Meanwhile, the future policy toward Moscow could go either way.

"US ties with Russia will have both possibilities - could improve, or could go further cold. Biden will look to design an overall integrated foreign policy - and then see what is the role of Russia. He may make lifting of sanctions on Russia contingent upon some other concessions from Russia," the expert opined.

At the same time the US policy regarding the middle East will remain largely the same with the exception of the shift of the stance on Iran, especially when it comes to the nuclear deal.

"Biden will look to go back to nuclear accord with Iran, and lift sanctions if Iran complies," Sachdev stated.

India and the United States have been deepening their defense partnership over the years amid the rise of China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The Trump administration had friendly relations with the current Indian government, while his predecessor Barack Obama's White House, where Biden served as the vice president, also followed a path of rapprochement.