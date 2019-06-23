UrduPoint.com
US To Continue Intensifying Pressure On Iran Until Tehran Chooses Diplomacy - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:30 AM

US to Continue Intensifying Pressure on Iran Until Tehran Chooses Diplomacy - Pompeo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Washington will be increasing economic and diplomatic pressure on Iran until Tehran chooses diplomacy over violence, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"When the Iranian regime decides to forgo violence and meet our diplomacy with diplomacy, it knows how to reach us. Until then, our diplomatic isolation and economic pressure campaign against the regime will intensify," the statement read.

