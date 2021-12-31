US to Continue Intensive Talks With Allies on Ukraine Over Next 10 Days - US Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The United States will continue over the next week to ten days to engage in intensive consultations with its allies and partners regarding the tensions on the Ukraine border, a senior Biden administration official said after the call between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue.

"Over the next week to ten days ... we expect to continue what's been a very intensive period of consultations on the US side with our allies and partners, including providing an account of this conversation to those allies and partners, in particular, of course, to the government of Ukraine, as well as to NATO," the official said during a press briefing on Thursday evening.