US to Continue Maintain Economic, Political Pressure on Syria - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The United States will remain committed to its policy of economic and political pressure on the government of Syria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn told reporters on Tuesday.

"I want to reiterate that the United States remains committed to carrying out a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure to prevent the Assad regime and its supporters from massive resources to fuel their war against the Syrian people," Rayburn said during telephonic press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against a group of Syrian individuals and entities, including Central Bank officials.

"These individuals and corrupt businesses are impeding efforts to reach a political and peaceful resolution to the Syrian conflict, as called by the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Rayburn said.

New bunch of sanctions demonstrates Washington's resolve to curtail ability of Syrian government and its allies from continuing a war, the envoy added.

Rayburn also noted that the United States will continue designating Syrians outside Syria if they are violating Washington's sanctions laws.