US To Continue Military Exercises With Japan, S. Korea In Response To N. Korea - Kirby

The United States will continue to hold bilateral military exercises with Japan and trilateral exercises with Japan and South Korea in response to the tensions over North Korea's missile test launches and other activities, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday

"You've seen in just recent weeks some bilateral exercises between the United States and Japan specifically in response to the increased tensions by the Kim regime and Pyongyang. I think you are going to see that continue and you are going to see us continue to look for ways to not only improve our bilateral military cooperation which is already quite extraordinary, but our trilateral military cooperation with Japan, South Korea and the United States together," Kirby said.

On Sunday, media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that his country's 600-millimeter multiple-launch rocket systems could carry tactical nuclear weapons and all of South Korea is within their reach. Kim also said there is a need to increase the number of North Korea's nuclear warheads.

On Sunday, North Korea test-fired its first short-range ballistic missile in 2023 by launching it toward the Sea of Japan.

