US to Continue Military, Political, Humanitarian Support for Ukraine - Assistant Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States will continue to provide Ukraine with political, humanitarian and military support, Assistant Secretary for European Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.

Donfried paid a two-day visit to Ukraine from November 1-2 for talks with senior leaders aimed at highlighting Washington's support.

"Our political, humanitarian, military support to Ukraine will continue. We are so committed to supporting Ukraine, the military assistance we give (helps)," Donfried told a briefing,

She added that during her visit she discussed how the United States can further help Ukraine.

"We discussed energy security and food security. The US is committed to strengthening transatlantic relations and strengthening our global partners," the assistant secretary stated.

During her visit, Donfried met with members of the Ukrainian administration and cabinet as well as Foreign Ministry officials for talks on "ongoing efforts to provide security assistance and energy support, and help Ukraine's reform and reconstruction efforts," the State Department said last week.