US To Continue Military Training Program With Ukraine - Joint Statement

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 02:00 AM

US to Continue Military Training Program With Ukraine - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The United States seeks to continue the training of the Ukrainian armed forces in compliance with Ukraine's status as a NATO enhanced opportunities partner, the countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The Joint Statement on the US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership came following a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is currently on a working visit to Washington.

"We intend to continue our robust training and exercise program in keeping with Ukraine's status as a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner," the statement said.

The US hails Ukraine's "continued progress on defense and defense industry reforms, including the adoption of a new defense industry strategy," the statement added.

"The United States supports Ukraine's right to decide its own future foreign policy course free from outside interference, including with respect to Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO," the statement said.

In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted constitutional amendments that committed the country to seek EU and NATO memberships. Last June, Ukraine became the sixth country that obtained the status of a NATO enhanced opportunities partner.

