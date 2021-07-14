US to Continue Nuclear Deal Talks With Iran Despite Alleged Kidnapping Plot - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) The United States categorically condemns Iran's alleged plot to kidnap a journalist but intends to continue dialogue with the Islamic Republic on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Overall... we categorically condemn Iran's dangerous and despicable reported plot to kidnap a US citizen on US soil," Psaki said. "But at the same time, we still see in US interest and in our national interest to engage in ongoing discussions so that we have kind of greater visibility into Iran's path to acquiring a nuclear weapons."