US to Continue Offering N. Korea Humanitarian Aid Despite Recent ICBM Launches - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States will continue to offer North Korea with humanitarian assistance, including with help to address the coronavirus outbreak, regardless of Pyongyang's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launches, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We will continue to offer humanitarian assistance including COVID-19 assistance I mentioned earlier, the DPRK (North Korea) has only to accept it," Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russia and China vetoed a US-sponsored resolution at the UN Security Council to tighten sanctions on North Korea over its latest ICBM test launches.

China argued that the resolution would not resolve any problems but would worsen the situation.

North Korea test-launched this week three ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss regional security and trade.