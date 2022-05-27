UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Offering N. Korea Humanitarian Aid Despite Recent ICBM Launches - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 03:50 AM

US to Continue Offering N. Korea Humanitarian Aid Despite Recent ICBM Launches - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States will continue to offer North Korea with humanitarian assistance, including with help to address the coronavirus outbreak, regardless of Pyongyang's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test launches, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We will continue to offer humanitarian assistance including COVID-19 assistance I mentioned earlier, the DPRK (North Korea) has only to accept it," Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russia and China vetoed a US-sponsored resolution at the UN Security Council to tighten sanctions on North Korea over its latest ICBM test launches.

China argued that the resolution would not resolve any problems but would worsen the situation.

North Korea test-launched this week three ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan just hours after President Joe Biden concluded his trip to South Korea and Japan for meetings with his counterparts to discuss regional security and trade.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia China Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countr ..

Moscow Appreciates Objective Stance of Arab Countries on Ukraine - Lavrov

2 hours ago
 CPO reviews crime situation

CPO reviews crime situation

2 hours ago
 PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at an ..

PML-N govt to complete constitutional tenure at any cost: Ahsan Iqbal

2 hours ago
 WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Anothe ..

WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countrie ..

2 hours ago
 CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash pr ..

CPO presented certificate of appreciation, cash prize to constable

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM un ..

Govt decides to take legal action against KP CM unconstitutional move: Sana Ulla ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.