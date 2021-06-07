US to Continue Pressing China on Novel Coronavirus Origins - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The United State will continue to press China to be transparent on the issue of the origins of the novel coronavirus, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"I don't think we just give up that easily. We will continue to press in coordination with the international community China to be transparent, to be forthcoming with data and information," Psaki said during a ress briefing. "We are not going just to stand by and accept they've said they are not going to participate."

Psaki said the United States is engaging and will continue to engage China at the highest levels while also working through the World Health Organization and with international partners to exert pressure on China to release the underlying data.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States needs to delve deeper into the origins of the novel coronavirus and hold China accountable.

Blinken said the Biden administration is determined to get to the bottom of the novel coronavirus origins issue, but noted that China has not "given us the transparency we need" and needs to be held accountable. The secretary of states called on China to make available all information relating to the pandemic and allow full access for international inspectors.

Speaking at the Saturday GOP convention in North Carolina, former US President Donald Trump blamed the coronavirus pandemic on China, saying that Beijing should pay all countries a minimum of $10 trillion in reparations.

Trump also accused the Biden administration of blocking a thorough investigation of the origins of the coronavirus.

Biden recently ordered the US intelligence community to produce a report re-examining the origins of the novel coronavirus and to help determine whether the disease leaked from a lab or spread from an infected animal to a human.