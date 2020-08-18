UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Continue Pressing Iran For International Access To Nuclear Sites - Special Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

US to Continue Pressing Iran for International Access to Nuclear Sites - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The United States fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its efforts to gain access to Iran's nuclear facilities and will also continue to demand transparency from Tehran, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday.

"Iran for over a year now has been refusing requests from the IAEA about access to suspicious sites and also refusing to answer questions about hidden activities," Hook said during a webinar hosted by the United Against Nuclear Iran think tank. "We very much support the role of the IAEA in insisting on it."

In June, IAEA's board of Governors adopted a resolution introduced by France, Germany and the United Kingdom that calls on Iran to enable inspectors access to two of its facilities.

"It was really good to see the 25-to-two vote, because one of our pillars is diplomatically isolating Iran. We see the international community making very clear that Iran has to come clean," Hook said.

Hook accused Iran of "playing cat-and-mouse" with United Nations nuclear inspectors and promised that the United States will continue to press Iran regarding the issue of acces.

In July 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with the United States, China, France, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union. The agreement offered Iran sanctions relief in exchange to scaling back its nuclear program and downgrading its uranium reserves. However, the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord in may 2018 and reintroduced sanctions against Iran.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Vote Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States Tank May June July 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

38 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE launches the &#039;Steps Unif ..

38 minutes ago

Kenya pressures Ethiopia to release journalist det ..

17 minutes ago

CM Balochistan takes notice about non-implementati ..

17 minutes ago

Cabinet pays tribute to Prime Minister for steerin ..

17 minutes ago

Greek Authorities Say Tourism Not to Blame for Sur ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.