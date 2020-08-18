US to Continue Pressing Iran for International Access to Nuclear Sites - Special Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The United States fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its efforts to gain access to Iran's nuclear facilities and will also continue to demand transparency from Tehran, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday.

"Iran for over a year now has been refusing requests from the IAEA about access to suspicious sites and also refusing to answer questions about hidden activities," Hook said during a webinar hosted by the United Against Nuclear Iran think tank. "We very much support the role of the IAEA in insisting on it."

In June, IAEA's board of Governors adopted a resolution introduced by France, Germany and the United Kingdom that calls on Iran to enable inspectors access to two of its facilities.

"It was really good to see the 25-to-two vote, because one of our pillars is diplomatically isolating Iran. We see the international community making very clear that Iran has to come clean," Hook said.

Hook accused Iran of "playing cat-and-mouse" with United Nations nuclear inspectors and promised that the United States will continue to press Iran regarding the issue of acces.

In July 2015, Iran signed a nuclear agreement with the United States, China, France, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom and the European Union. The agreement offered Iran sanctions relief in exchange to scaling back its nuclear program and downgrading its uranium reserves. However, the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord in may 2018 and reintroduced sanctions against Iran.