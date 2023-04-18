US to Continue Providing Security Aid to Ukraine as Weeks Ahead Critical for Kiev - Kirby

The United States will continue providing security assistance to Ukraine as the upcoming weeks and months will be critical for Ukrainian forces on the battlefield against Russia, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United States will continue providing security assistance to Ukraine as the upcoming weeks and months will be critical for Ukrainian forces on the battlefield against Russia, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We know that the weeks and months ahead are going to be critical for Ukraine and we want to make sure that we're getting them the kinds of capabilities that they're going to need," Kirby told CNN. "You're going to see continued security assistance coming from the United States."