US to Continue Pursuing Actionable Arms Control, Disarmament Steps - Representative to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The United States will continue to pursue actionable and achievable arms control and disarmament measures, US Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Nonproliferation Adam Scheinman said at the UN.

"We will continue to pursue actionable, achievable, arms control and disarmament steps," Scheinman said at the the end of the Nuclear Weapons (NPT) Review Conference on Friday after parties failed to reach a consensus on a final document.

Scheinman added that the NPT is needed now more than ever and the United States will remain at the table.