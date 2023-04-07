MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Pentagon will continue research on bio-objects in Ukraine and other countries due to the vague reaction of the world community and the fear of arguing with Washington, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"The plans of the Pentagon to continue dual-use research at Ukrainian bio-objects and in other countries of the world with a change in the name of the program is the result of a vague reaction of the world community due to the fear of a number of countries to confront the US authorities," Kirillov told reporters.