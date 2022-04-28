UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Rolling Out Sanctions On Russia In Weeks Ahead - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The United States will continue imposing sanctions on Russia in the weeks ahead in response to its special military operation in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to roll out sanctions in the weeks ahead. This is not stopping as long as Russia is not stopping (in Ukraine)," Blinken told a Senate hearing.

