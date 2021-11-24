UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Sanctions Against Entities Involved In Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

US to Continue Sanctions Against Entities Involved in Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The United States will continue to implement sanctions against entities linked to Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We'll continue to examine entities engaged in potentially sanctionable activity in line with our commitment and it is our commitment to implement PEESA (Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act)," Price said during a press briefing.

"Rest assured PEESA is something we are committed to, continuing to demonstrate our opposition to Nord Stream 2 and our commitment to Ukraine's energy security is something we will continue to do."

