- Home
- World
- News
- US to Continue Sanctions on Iranian Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - Pompeo
US To Continue Sanctions On Iranian Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - Pompeo
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:46 PM
The United States will continue to impose sanctions against Iran's officials over their involvement in human rights violations, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Tuesday
"We received to date nearly 20,000 messages, videos, pictures, notes of the regime's abuses of the telegram messaging service. I hope they will continue to be sent to us," Pomepo told reporters. "We will continue to sanction Iranian officials who are responsible for these human rights abuses."