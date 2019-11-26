UrduPoint.com
US To Continue Sanctions On Iranian Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses - Pompeo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:46 PM

The United States will continue to impose sanctions against Iran's officials over their involvement in human rights violations, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The United States will continue to impose sanctions against Iran's officials over their involvement in human rights violations, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We received to date nearly 20,000 messages, videos, pictures, notes of the regime's abuses of the telegram messaging service. I hope they will continue to be sent to us," Pomepo told reporters. "We will continue to sanction Iranian officials who are responsible for these human rights abuses."

