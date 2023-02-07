UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Seeking Release Of 6 South Koreans Detained By North Korea - Official

US to Continue Seeking Release of 6 South Koreans Detained by North Korea - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The United States plans to intensify efforts to free six South Koreans detained in North Korea in 2013, Jung Pak, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said on Tuesday.

"The U.S.

calls for the immediate release of all those who are unlawfully detained, and remains committed to promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all," Pak was quoted as saying by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Lee Shin-hwa, South Korea's envoy for the North's human rights, urged South Korean authorities to take a more active position in resolving the matter, Yonhap reported.

In 2013, six South Koreans, including three pastors, were arrested by North Korean authorities on charges of espionage and subversion of the country's regime. They were sentenced to life imprisonment.

