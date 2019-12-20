UrduPoint.com
US To Continue, Strengthen Sanctions Against Venezuela - Abrams

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 07:51 PM

The United States will maintain and boost sanctions it has imposed on Venezuela and calls on the European Union (EU) to impose additional restrictive measures as well, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The United States will maintain and boost sanctions it has imposed on Venezuela and calls on the European Union (EU) to impose additional restrictive measures as well, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said during a press briefing on Friday.

"We will continue our sanctions and strengthen them," Abrams told reporters. "We hope that the EU will follow with the additional sanctions."

