US to Continue Syria Sanctions Campaign, Target Those That Support Assad - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United States will continue to announce new Syria sanctions in the coming weeks and months, targeting more individuals and businesses that support Syrian President Bashar Assad, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday as he unveiled 39 new designations.

"We will continue this campaign in the coming weeks and months to target individuals and businesses that support the Assad regime and obstruct a peaceful, political resolution of the conflict as called for by [the United Nations Security Council Resolution] (UNSCR) 2254," Pompeo said. "We anticipate many more sanctions."