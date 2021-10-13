US to Continue Taking Steps to Reduce Role of Nuclear Weapons Worldwide - State Dept.

The United States will continue working to reduce the role of nuclear weapons worldwide, US Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Nonproliferation Jeffrey Eberhard said during a meeting at the UN General Assembly First Committee on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States will continue working to reduce the role of nuclear weapons worldwide, US Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Nonproliferation Jeffrey Eberhard said during a meeting at the UN General Assembly First Committee on Wednesday.

"The United States will continue to take steps to reduce the role of nuclear weapons while ensuring the US strategic deterrence remains safe, secure and effective, and that US extended deterrence commitments to our allies remain strong and credible," Eberhard said.

The diplomat noted that the United States worked with Russia earlier this year to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for the maximum period possible while seeking additional arms control measures.

In February, Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New START treaty for five years without renegotiating any of its terms. The treaty, now set to expire on February 5, 2026, is the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.