UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Taking Steps To Reduce Role Of Nuclear Weapons Worldwide - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

US to Continue Taking Steps to Reduce Role of Nuclear Weapons Worldwide - State Dept.

The United States will continue working to reduce the role of nuclear weapons worldwide, US Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Nonproliferation Jeffrey Eberhard said during a meeting at the UN General Assembly First Committee on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States will continue working to reduce the role of nuclear weapons worldwide, US Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Nonproliferation Jeffrey Eberhard said during a meeting at the UN General Assembly First Committee on Wednesday.

"The United States will continue to take steps to reduce the role of nuclear weapons while ensuring the US strategic deterrence remains safe, secure and effective, and that US extended deterrence commitments to our allies remain strong and credible," Eberhard said.

The diplomat noted that the United States worked with Russia earlier this year to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for the maximum period possible while seeking additional arms control measures.

In February, Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New START treaty for five years without renegotiating any of its terms. The treaty, now set to expire on February 5, 2026, is the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Nuclear United States February Agreement

Recent Stories

&#039;We look forward to working closely with Afri ..

&#039;We look forward to working closely with African nations&#039;, says Hamdan ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 bil ..

UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27% to AED900 billion in H1-2021

33 minutes ago
 Psychological counseling effective to bring people ..

Psychological counseling effective to bring people of affected areas back to nor ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt takes steps for socio-economic empowerment of ..

Govt takes steps for socio-economic empowerment of women: Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Stresses Need to Avoid War in Tigray Duri ..

UN Chief Stresses Need to Avoid War in Tigray During Talks With Ethiopian Prime ..

3 minutes ago
 Israel, US Discussing Options for Neutralizing Ira ..

Israel, US Discussing Options for Neutralizing Iran Nuclear Threat - Foreign Min ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.