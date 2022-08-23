UrduPoint.com

US To Continue Talks On Griner's Release With Russia Via Appropriate Channels - State Dept

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 07:06 PM

US to Continue Talks on Griner's Release With Russia Via Appropriate Channels - State Dept

The United States will continue to hold talks on Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's release with Russia through appropriate channels, including at high-levels, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The United States will continue to hold talks on Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's release with Russia through appropriate channels, including at high-levels, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"A number of weeks ago, we did put forward what we termed a substantial proposal to see the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. We have been working on this constantly and consistently ever since," Price told CNN. "We're going to continue to discuss this through the appropriate channels, at high levels if necessary."

Related Topics

Russia Price United States

Recent Stories

Large size fruit bats stun locals in Shangla, dama ..

Large size fruit bats stun locals in Shangla, damaging orchids

2 minutes ago
 New spell of rains from Aug 23 to 26

New spell of rains from Aug 23 to 26

2 minutes ago
 ICC, Nium launch coding challenge to engage tech-l ..

ICC, Nium launch coding challenge to engage tech-loving cricket fans

2 minutes ago
 Six months on, Russians divided on Ukraine conflic ..

Six months on, Russians divided on Ukraine conflict

2 minutes ago
 Measures to be taken to deal with environmental ch ..

Measures to be taken to deal with environmental changes: Minister

16 minutes ago
 Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi feature in Watson's top ..

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi feature in Watson's top five World T20I players

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.