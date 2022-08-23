The United States will continue to hold talks on Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's release with Russia through appropriate channels, including at high-levels, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The United States will continue to hold talks on Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's release with Russia through appropriate channels, including at high-levels, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"A number of weeks ago, we did put forward what we termed a substantial proposal to see the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. We have been working on this constantly and consistently ever since," Price told CNN. "We're going to continue to discuss this through the appropriate channels, at high levels if necessary."