UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Continue Talks With Afghanistan's Neighbors About Supporting Operations - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

US to Continue Talks With Afghanistan's Neighbors About Supporting Operations - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States will continue discussing supporting operations with countries neighboring Afghanistan after the pullout, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"As you saw we had conversations last week with the foreign ministers of both Uzbekistan and Tajikistan who also met with the State Department as well," Kirby said. "I won't detail the specifics of those conversations, but clearly we are and continue to have conversations with leaders in neighboring nations, about the kinds of possibilities for support that they can offer, with respect to a range of over the horizon capabilities we want to be able to, to bring to bear in our support to the Afghan forces."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Pentagon Uzbekistan Tajikistan United States

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

23 minutes ago

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali H ..

23 minutes ago

Illegal water pipes uprooted to reduce agricultura ..

23 minutes ago

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Highly Effective ..

35 minutes ago

Barty keeps dream alive as she eases into Wimbledo ..

35 minutes ago

Govt taking keen interest in Balochistan's develop ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.