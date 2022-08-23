US To Continue To Engage Russia In Effort To Resume New START Inspections - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The United States will continue to engage Russia via diplomatic channels to revive inspections under the New START treaty, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.
"We will continue to engage the Russian Federation in an effort to resume inspections through diplomatic channels," Price told a briefing.