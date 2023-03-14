The United States is going to continue to fly and operate in international airspace and over international waters despite an incident involving a US drone and a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a release that a Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of an unmanned MQ-9 drone during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea. EUCOM added that the incident resulted in a "complete loss" of the MQ-9 drone.

"We are going to continue to fly and operate in international airspace, over international waters. The Black Sea belongs to no one nation," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We don't need to have some sort of check-in with the Russians before we fly in international airspace."