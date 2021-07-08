US To Continue to Provide Humanitarian, Military Help to Afghanistan After Pullout - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The United States will continue to provide humanitarian and military assistance to Afghanistan following the withdrawal of its troops, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"We provided advanced weaponry and we're going to continue to provide funding and equipment [to Afghanistan] .

.. We will continue to provide civilian and humanitarian assistance, including speaking out for the rights of women and girls," he said.

He added that Washington plans to keep a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, as well as secure Kabul international airport and pursue a peace agreement to end violence.