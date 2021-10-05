UrduPoint.com

US To Continue To 'Responsibly' Manage Competition With China - White House

The Biden administration is going to "responsibly" manage the competition between the United States and China and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will focus on the issue during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in Switzerland this week, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Biden administration is going to "responsibly" manage the competition between the United States and China and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will focus on the issue during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in Switzerland this week, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"We will continue to seek to responsibly manage the competition between the US and the PRC (People's Republic of China), and that's what this meeting is about," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

