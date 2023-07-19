Open Menu

US To Continue To Spread Misinformation On Backdoor Talks With Russia On Ukraine - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Washington will continue to spread misinformation about behind-the-scenes negotiations between the United States and Russia to sow confusion among countries of the Global South, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

NBC news reported earlier this month, citing sources, that a group of former senior US officials had secretly met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN Security Council in New York in April in a bid to lay the groundwork for potential peace negotiations on Ukraine.

"This is misinformation, this was done on purpose, this will be done further ... in order to sow doubts among the countries of the Global South, to sow confusion in their ranks, to undermine their confidence in our country," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

