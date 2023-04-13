US to Continue to Tighten, Enforce Sanctions on Russia - Commerce Secretary

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that US federal government agencies would continue to tighten and enforce sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that US Federal government agencies would continue to tighten and enforce sanctions on Russia.

"We at the Commerce Department, particularly the Bureau of Industry and Security, will continue to partner with our colleagues in government with Treasury, State, and other agencies to continue to tighten our restrictions and enforce penalties against those who help Russia obtain restricted goods," Raimondo said at a US-Ukraine Partnership Forum event.

She added that the Commerce Department was constantly evaluating what more it could do and who else it could add to the sanctions list.

Raimondo reiterated US President Biden's promise that the US would support Ukraine for the long run, including through post-war reconstruction.